Large potholes in Trimley 'not deep enough to repair'
- Credit: Danielle Booden
People in Trimley St Martin have been left frustrated that no action will be taken to fill in potholes in the village because they are not deep enough.
A resident first contacted Suffolk County Council in 2019 over the series of large potholes in Mill Lane, outside Trimley Methodist Church.
There were concerns that during heavy rain, the potholes were flooding with water which then washed over the pavement, causing safety issues for pedestrians.
However, they were advised that staff had visited the location, and decided the potholes did not warrant any remedial action.
The resident contacted the council again in March this year to say the potholes had grown in size, and now covered a stretch of road two to three metres in length and were creating a “deep puddle of standing water.”
However, they were again told that no action would be taken.
A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said: “We regularly inspect Mill Lane, Trimley St Martin for defects as set out in our Highways Maintenance Operational Plan.
“Whilst these defects have been noted, they are no deeper than 30mm. We can only repair defects at a depth of 40mm or deeper.
“Currently the defects along this road do not meet the criteria for repair, however we will continue to monitor the location.”
Last week, it was announced around 150 miles of Suffolk roads across more than 170 sites are set to be refreshed this summer.
Suffolk Highways confirmed its summer surface dressing programme, running from this month until the end of August.
Its programme includes road resurfacing – where the old surface is either overlaid or removed to a certain depth and a new surface applied – or surface dressing where the existing road surface is sealed and improved.
The authority said surface dressing was a more preventative measure which aims to slow down the deterioration of the road, and reduces the length of time there is disruption.
Suffolk Highways added that some road markings would not be replaced. A spokeswoman said: “Following several trials across the UK, it has been demonstrated that the removal of some road markings can have a positive effect on road safety by reducing vehicle speeds"