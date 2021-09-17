News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Two broken down vehicles causing delays on A14

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:17 AM September 17, 2021   
Two broken down vehicles causing delays on the A14

Two broken down vehicles causing delays on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

Two broken down vehicles are currently causing delays on the A14.

Police were called to a broken down Transit van on the Haughley slip road on the westbound carriageway at 6.34am this morning.

Officers are currently on route to the vehicle. It is partially blocking lane one of the carriageway.

Police have also been called to a broken down Ford Fiesta near the seven hills junction in the eastbound carriageway.

Officers were alerted to the break down at 6.51am this morning. It is blocking one lane of the road.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
A14
Ipswich News
A14 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CGI designs of homeless pods

New 'microhomes' for rough sleepers in Ipswich to be unveiled

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Man who downloaded thousands of indecent images handed suspended sentence

Jane Hunt

person
Charlie Close, from Ipswich, has been crowned England's Strongest Natural Woman 2021. Picture: Sara

Competitions

Meet the strongest 40+ English woman, a teacher from Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Cardinal Wolsey covered in mud and by some bricks in St Peter's Street, Ipswich

Retail

'Utterly ridiculous' – Anger as work to restart near Wolsey statue

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon