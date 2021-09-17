Two broken down vehicles causing delays on A14

Published: 7:17 AM September 17, 2021

Two broken down vehicles causing delays on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

Two broken down vehicles are currently causing delays on the A14.

Police were called to a broken down Transit van on the Haughley slip road on the westbound carriageway at 6.34am this morning.

Officers are currently on route to the vehicle. It is partially blocking lane one of the carriageway.

Police have also been called to a broken down Ford Fiesta near the seven hills junction in the eastbound carriageway.

Officers were alerted to the break down at 6.51am this morning. It is blocking one lane of the road.