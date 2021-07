Published: 11:56 AM July 26, 2021

Sainsbury's Warren Heath store in Ipswich. Emergency services were called after a collision in the Felixstowe Road car park. - Credit: Archant

An ambulance was called after a two-car collision in a car park at Sainsbury's Warren Heath store in Ipswich.

Police were called to the store's car park in Felixstowe Road at 10.21am.

Some injuries were sustained but the extent of these is not yet known.