Two cars collide on road off A12

Published: 5:50 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 6:11 PM September 14, 2021

The cars collided in Church Lane in Copdock, off the A12 and near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services were at the scene of a two-vehicle collision near the A12 near Ipswich.

Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Church Lane in Copdock shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Three fire engines from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Hadleigh stations were dispatched to the scene.

However, a 'stop' was called by the fire service shortly before 5.30pm.

A police spokesman confirmed officers are in attendance of the collision and said the vehicles are awaiting recovery.

No injuries have been reported at this time, the spokesman added.