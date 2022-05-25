Two cars on their roofs after crash in busy Ipswich road

9:45 AM May 25, 2022

Two cars were seen on their roofs this morning in Woodbridge Road - Credit: IAG

Two cars are on their roofs after a crash in a busy Ipswich road.

The incident happened this morning in Woodbridge Road at the Howard Street junction toward the hospital.

A vauxhall suffered serious damage to its rood - Credit: Charlotte Bond

According to police, ambulance crews are on the scene but there is no news yet on any injuries.

Slow traffic is building in the area.

