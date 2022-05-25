Two cars on their roofs after crash in busy Ipswich road
Published: 9:04 AM May 25, 2022
Updated: 9:45 AM May 25, 2022
Two cars are on their roofs after a crash in a busy Ipswich road.
The incident happened this morning in Woodbridge Road at the Howard Street junction toward the hospital.
According to police, ambulance crews are on the scene but there is no news yet on any injuries.
Slow traffic is building in the area.
