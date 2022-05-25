News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Two cars on their roofs after crash in busy Ipswich road

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:04 AM May 25, 2022
Updated: 9:45 AM May 25, 2022
Two cars were seen on their roofs this morning in Woodbridge Road

Two cars were seen on their roofs this morning in Woodbridge Road - Credit: IAG

Two cars are on their roofs after a crash in a busy Ipswich road.

The incident happened this morning in Woodbridge Road at the Howard Street junction toward the hospital.

A vauxhall suffered serious damage to its rood

A vauxhall suffered serious damage to its rood - Credit: Charlotte Bond

According to police, ambulance crews are on the scene but there is no news yet on any injuries.

Slow traffic is building in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Two crews are currently on the scene of the fire

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters called to Ipswich house fire

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
There are five different sets of roadworks to watch out for this week

Suffolk Live News

7 roadworks for drivers in Suffolk to be aware of this week

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Mamas & Papas is closing down at Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Baby and toddler retailer Mamas & Papas set for Ipswich return

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Jenni-lee, left, with her daughter Summa, right, who has a pineal cyst on her brain and many other health conditions.

Ipswich girl with cyst on brain struggling to get diagnosis

Abygail Fossett

person