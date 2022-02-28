News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two people flee after two-vehicle crash on A12

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:49 AM February 28, 2022
Two people have fled from a crash on the A12 at Capel St Mary 

Two people have fled from a crash on the A12 at Capel St Mary - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A12 near Capel St Mary.

Police were called at 8am to reports of a crash in the northbound carriageway, near the off-slip for Copdock and Washbrook.

One of the cars crashed into trees at the side of the road and was thought to be on fire. 

Fire crews were called from Ipswich East and Princes Street at 8.05am but crews found the car, which had come to rest in a ditch, was just smoking. 

A spokesman for the fire service said one of the drivers, a man, was given first aid at the scene and then left in the care of the ambulance service. 

A Suffolk police spokesman added that two occupants of one of the vehicles had fled the scene.

Any witnesses to the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 40. 

