Road closed after two-vehicle crash in Chantry

The crash happened in Hawthorn Drive in Chantry - Credit: Google Maps

A road has been closed in Chantry after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called just before 2.30pm today, September 28, to reports of collision between two vehicles in Hawthorn Drive between Kingfisher Avenue and Larkspur Road.

Police and fire crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street are in attendance.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Hawthorn Drive has been closed while emergency services remain at the scene.

The AA Traffic Map is showing heavy traffic in the area.