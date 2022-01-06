News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Two vehicles crash near Port of Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:38 PM January 6, 2022
Officers are currently at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Felixstowe

Officers are currently at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

Police are currently at the scene of a two vehicle crash near the Port of Felixstowe. 

Officers were called to the scene of the crash in Blofield Road just before 6.30pm. 

According to the AA Traffic Map the crash is causing some disruption but traffic is coping well. 

Suffolk Live News
Port of Felixstowe
Felixstowe News

