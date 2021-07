Published: 7:44 AM July 6, 2021 Updated: 8:47 AM July 6, 2021

An A12 underpass has been flooded this morning near Ipswich.

Suffolk police are asking drivers to avoid the road at Capel St Mary and use an alternative route.

Traffic on the A12 between Capel St Mary and Copdock is slow-moving, according to Highways England.