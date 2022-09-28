When will temporary traffic lights on key Ipswich road end?

Temporary traffic lights have been set up on one key Ipswich route.

At about 7.15am today, September 28, Anglian Water began maintenance and repair work in Wherstead Road, with temporary traffic lights set up to allow the work to take place.

This coincided with ongoing roadworks at the Wherstead Interchange, which connects the junction 56 off-slip of the A14 with the A137 heading into Ipswich.

The AA Traffic Map was showing delays in the area during rush hour this morning, with hundreds of journeys impacted.

However, drivers will not have to wait for the road to clear.

According to One Network, Anglian Water's work will be finished just before midnight tomorrow, September 29.

Furthermore, the work at the Wherstead Interchange is set to be completed by 5pm on Friday, September 30.

The lane closure at the bridge by Ostrich Creek and Belstead Brook will remain in place until December 11.