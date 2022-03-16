Where are the temporary traffic lights in Ipswich at the moment?

Temporary traffic lights have been popping up across Ipswich recently - Credit: ARCHANT

A number of temporary traffic lights have been put in place across Ipswich at the moment, which is causing some frustration among residents.

Here is a list of where there are currently temporary traffic lights in the town:

Foxhall Road

Multi-way traffic lights will be in place in Foxhall Road until Saturday, March 18, while Openreach carries out essential roadworks.

Bramford Road

UK Power Networks will be carrying out roadworks in Bramford Road until Saturday, March 18.

While works are carried out there will be multi-way traffic lights in place.

Spring Road

Openreach will be carrying out roadworks on Spring Road from tomorrow, Thursday, March 16 until Saturday, March 18.

Two-way traffic lights will be in place while works are carried out.

Clapgate Lane

Cadent are carrying out emergency roadworks in Clapgate Lane and multi-way traffic lights will be in place while the works are carried out.

The work is expected to be completed by March 30.

Woodbridge Road

Two-way signals will be in place on Woodbridge Road until tomorrow while Cadent carry out Roadworks.

Birkfield Drive

City Fibre is carrying out roadworks on Birkfield Drive until Saturday, March 18.

Will works take place there will be two-way traffic lights in place.

Handford Road

UK Power Networks will be carrying out roadworks on Handford Road until 5pm today.

Two-way traffic lights will be in place until the works are finished.

Robeck Road

Multi-way signals will be in place on Robeck Road will Cadent carry out roadworks.

The roadworks are expected to be completed on April 7.

Fletcher Road

Cadent are carrying out essential roadworks in Fletcher Road until April 16.

Therefore there will be multi-way signals in place until the works are complete.

Kings Way

There will be two-way traffic lights in Kings Way until April 27 while Cadent carries out roadworks.

Humberdoucy Lane

Two-way traffic lights will be in place in Humberdoucy Lane until tomorrow while Virgin Media carry out works.

Playford Road

Multi-way traffic lights will be in place on Playford Road until March 23, while Cadent carry out roadworks.

Constable Road

There will be multi-way traffic lights on Constable Road until March 24, while Cadent carry out emergency roadworks.

Park Road/Westerfield Road

There will be multi-way traffic lights at the junction of Park Road and Westerfield Road until March 18, while Anglian Water carries out essential works.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.