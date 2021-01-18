Strong winds could force closure of Orwell Bridge, Highways England warn
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Strong winds could force the closure of the Orwell Bridge later this week, highways chiefs have warned.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across East Anglia from midnight on Wednesday until midday on Thursday but some strong gusts are also expected.
Highways England, which manages the A14, said it would continue to monitor the weather as the week goes on.
The authority tweeted: "The weather warnings have highlighted a risk period of strong gusts in a crosswind direction from Wednesday evening to early Thursday morning.
"We'll keep you updated on further forecasts we receive tomorrow and Wednesday morning."
The Met Office warned the wet weather could lead to travel disruption and flooding of homes and businesses.
Bus and train services are also likely to be affected, with journey times taking longer, and spray and flooding possible on the roads.
