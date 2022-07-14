News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Witness appeal after crash in busy Ipswich road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:32 PM July 14, 2022
Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed a single-vehicle crash in Nacton road on Wednesday

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed a single-vehicle crash in Nacton road on Wednesday - Credit: Google Maps

Police are seeking witnesses after a single-vehicle crash in a busy Ipswich road. 

Officers were called to the crash in Nacton Road just after 7.05am on Wednesday.

The crash involved a blue Kia Picanto. 

In a tweet, Ipswich police said: "No visible injuries to occupants."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who driving in the road near the time who has dash cam footage is being asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 13072022-40. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A second person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Second person dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested following a serious assault in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Two large knives seen during serious attack on Ipswich boy, 16

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A cordon was put in place near Cambridge Drive, Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Cordon put in place as police attend Ipswich incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
An Ipswich surveying company has admitted using cold calling to mis-sell foam loft insulation at the homes of Suffolk

Ipswich Crown Court

Woman who stole thousands from employer can only repay £100

Jane Hunt

person