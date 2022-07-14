Witness appeal after crash in busy Ipswich road

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed a single-vehicle crash in Nacton road on Wednesday - Credit: Google Maps

Police are seeking witnesses after a single-vehicle crash in a busy Ipswich road.

Officers were called to the crash in Nacton Road just after 7.05am on Wednesday.

The crash involved a blue Kia Picanto.

In a tweet, Ipswich police said: "No visible injuries to occupants."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who driving in the road near the time who has dash cam footage is being asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 13072022-40.