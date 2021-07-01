Woman arrested after firefighters rescue driver from crash
- Credit: Archant
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash which saw a driver cut out of their car by firefighters.
Police, firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were all called to the scene of the crash on the B1456 near Shotley just before 3.40am on Thursday, July 1.
The two cars, a Ford Fiesta and a Suzuki Vitara, had crashed between Shotley and Shotley Gate.
One of the drivers, a woman, was freed from her car by firefighters and taken to hospital by ambulance for a check-up.
A police spokesman said her injuries are not believed to be serious.
A 50-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Recovery for the vehicles arrived at 6.35am and the road has since reopened.
