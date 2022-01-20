Women suffers leg injuries after crash on village road outside Ipswich
Published: 11:59 AM January 20, 2022
A woman was left with leg injuries following a two-vehicle crash on a village road just outside of Ipswich.
Police were called by the ambulance service to Martlesham Road, Little Bealings, at about 10.15am today.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed a woman had been left injured in the incident, but all motorists were out of their vehicles.
The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the spokesman added.
The road, which leads to the A12, was not blocked.
