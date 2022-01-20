News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Women suffers leg injuries after crash on village road outside Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:59 AM January 20, 2022
The crash happened in Martlesham Road in Little Bealings, near Ipswich

The crash happened in Martlesham Road in Little Bealings, near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was left with leg injuries following a two-vehicle crash on a village road just outside of Ipswich.

Police were called by the ambulance service to Martlesham Road, Little Bealings, at about 10.15am today.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed a woman had been left injured in the incident, but all motorists were out of their vehicles.

The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the spokesman added.

The road, which leads to the A12, was not blocked.

Suffolk Live News
A12
Martlesham News

