Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by Mercedes near Waterfront

Published: 12:06 PM October 6, 2021

Police and the ambulance service outside the Premier Inn near Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Archant

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car near Ipswich Waterfront in the early hours of this morning.

Police and the ambulance service were called after a female pedestrian was struck by a Mercedes in Lower Orwell Street, at the junction with Key Street near the Premier Inn hotel, shortly after 6.30am.

Traffic was still able to pass by the incident - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the pedestrian was treated at the scene before being taken to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.

The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road was partially blocked after the crash, but was cleared shortly before 8am.