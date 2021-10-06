News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by Mercedes near Waterfront

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:06 PM October 6, 2021   
Police and the ambulance service outside the Premier Inn near Ipswich Waterfront

Police and the ambulance service outside the Premier Inn near Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Archant

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car near Ipswich Waterfront in the early hours of this morning.

Police and the ambulance service were called after a female pedestrian was struck by a Mercedes in Lower Orwell Street, at the junction with Key Street near the Premier Inn hotel, shortly after 6.30am.

Traffic was still able to pass by the incident near Ipswich Premier Inn

Traffic was still able to pass by the incident - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the pedestrian was treated at the scene before being taken to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.

The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road was partially blocked after the crash, but was cleared shortly before 8am.

