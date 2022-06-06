Major road closures to be aware of as Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today

A number of road closures will be in place in Suffolk today as the world's top female cyclists arrive in Suffolk for the first stage of the Women's Tour.

Starting from Colchester at 11am, the 142km route will take cyclists from north Essex into Suffolk, with a finish at Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds.

The race will see a number of rolling road closures put in place across the county to allow for the cyclists to navigate the course safely.

The cyclists will race from Colchester to Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Here's when some of the major roads in Suffolk could be shut off to drivers today, with approximate times:

B1456 – 12.24pm - 12.38pm

A137 Wherstead Road, Holbrook – 12.29pm - 12.44pm

B1352 High Street – 12.42pm - 1pm

B1070 Upper Street, Hadleigh – 12.56pm - 1.18pm

B1113 High Street, Needham Market – 1.31pm - 2.01pm

A1141, Monks Eleigh – 2.06pm - 2.44pm

A134 Sudbury Road – 2.33pm - 3.16pm

Southgate Street, Bury St Edmunds – 2.40pm - 3.24pm

Angel Hill/Chequer Square, Crown Street and Honey Hill in Bury will be closed 5am until 7pm, while areas around Honey Hill will close between 10.30am and 4pm.