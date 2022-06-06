News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Major road closures to be aware of as Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:03 AM June 6, 2022
The Women's Tour is returning to Suffolk today

The Women's Tour is returning to Suffolk today - Credit: Archant

A number of road closures will be in place in Suffolk today as the world's top female cyclists arrive in Suffolk for the first stage of the Women's Tour.

Starting from Colchester at 11am, the 142km route will take cyclists from north Essex into Suffolk, with a finish at Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds.

The race will see a number of rolling road closures put in place across the county to allow for the cyclists to navigate the course safely.

The Women's Tour cycle race starts on Angel Hill in Bury.

The cyclists will race from Colchester to Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Here's when some of the major roads in Suffolk could be shut off to drivers today, with approximate times:

  • B1456 – 12.24pm - 12.38pm
  • A137 Wherstead Road, Holbrook – 12.29pm - 12.44pm
  • B1352 High Street – 12.42pm - 1pm
  • B1070 Upper Street, Hadleigh – 12.56pm - 1.18pm
  • B1113 High Street, Needham Market – 1.31pm - 2.01pm
  • A1141, Monks Eleigh – 2.06pm - 2.44pm
  • A134 Sudbury Road – 2.33pm - 3.16pm
  • Southgate Street, Bury St Edmunds – 2.40pm - 3.24pm

Angel Hill/Chequer Square, Crown Street and Honey Hill in Bury will be closed 5am until 7pm, while areas around Honey Hill will close between 10.30am and 4pm.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A police scene in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, after a stabbing

Man, 28, seriously injured in Ipswich town centre stabbing

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
The blaze occupied an area of 3m by 8m

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews tackle blaze at Ipswich home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a Â£30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

Eight Suffolk streets named People's Postcode Lottery winners

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party. g Pic

Ipswich street parties under way to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee

Aleksandra Cupriak

person