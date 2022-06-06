Major road closures to be aware of as Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today
Published: 10:03 AM June 6, 2022
A number of road closures will be in place in Suffolk today as the world's top female cyclists arrive in Suffolk for the first stage of the Women's Tour.
Starting from Colchester at 11am, the 142km route will take cyclists from north Essex into Suffolk, with a finish at Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds.
The race will see a number of rolling road closures put in place across the county to allow for the cyclists to navigate the course safely.
Here's when some of the major roads in Suffolk could be shut off to drivers today, with approximate times:
- B1456 – 12.24pm - 12.38pm
- A137 Wherstead Road, Holbrook – 12.29pm - 12.44pm
- B1352 High Street – 12.42pm - 1pm
- B1070 Upper Street, Hadleigh – 12.56pm - 1.18pm
- B1113 High Street, Needham Market – 1.31pm - 2.01pm
- A1141, Monks Eleigh – 2.06pm - 2.44pm
- A134 Sudbury Road – 2.33pm - 3.16pm
- Southgate Street, Bury St Edmunds – 2.40pm - 3.24pm
Angel Hill/Chequer Square, Crown Street and Honey Hill in Bury will be closed 5am until 7pm, while areas around Honey Hill will close between 10.30am and 4pm.