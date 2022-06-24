News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Busy Ipswich road reopens after small sinkhole is repaired

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:53 AM June 24, 2022
A small sink hole opened up in Woodbridge Road East yesterday

A small sink hole opened up in Woodbridge Road East yesterday - Credit: Suffolk Highways

A busy Ipswich road has reopened after a small sinkhole that opened up was repaired.

An emergency closure was put in place on Thursday in Woodbridge Road East as Suffolk Highways attended a "defect in the carriageway".

A diversion route was put in place until 3pm when the closure was lifted.

The road had been patched up by 3pm

The road had been patched up by 3pm - Credit: Suffolk Highways

In an update from Suffolk Highways, it was confirmed that a small sinkhole had opened up near to the pedestrian crossing.

The void was filled by Highways teams, and Suffolk County Council has confirmed it will be in contact with Anglian Water to co-ordinate any future work required.

Suffolk Highways
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

