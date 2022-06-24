Busy Ipswich road reopens after small sinkhole is repaired

A busy Ipswich road has reopened after a small sinkhole that opened up was repaired.

An emergency closure was put in place on Thursday in Woodbridge Road East as Suffolk Highways attended a "defect in the carriageway".

A diversion route was put in place until 3pm when the closure was lifted.

The road had been patched up by 3pm - Credit: Suffolk Highways

In an update from Suffolk Highways, it was confirmed that a small sinkhole had opened up near to the pedestrian crossing.

The void was filled by Highways teams, and Suffolk County Council has confirmed it will be in contact with Anglian Water to co-ordinate any future work required.