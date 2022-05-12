Woodbridge Road roadworks in Ipswich set to be completed tomorrow

Roadworks which have been taking place in Woodbridge Road in Ipswich are due to end tomorrow - Credit: Timothy Bradford

A set of roadworks in Woodbridge Road near the centre of Ipswich are due to be completed tomorrow.

The works were started several weeks ago and are due to be completed on Friday.

Due to a lane being closed, the works have caused substantial disruption to traffic flow in the town.

UK Power Networks are responsible for this course of work.

An additional set of roadworks are to be carried out until Monday slightly further down Woodbridge Road, though these are not expected to cause significant delays.

