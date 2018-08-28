Breaking News

Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic on key routes into Ipswich is travelling at just 5mph as cars and lorries are diverted from the A14 through the town.

Highways England were forced to shut the bridge over the River Orwell at 10am today after cross winds reached 50-55mph.

The winds are expected to die down from 2pm today but the closure has already caused severe traffic across the town.

Traffic is coming off at Copdock and Wherstead with vehicles rejoining at Nacton and Bucklesham.

According to the AA, drivers can expect delays of more than 20 minutes on key diversion routes.

Wherstead Road leading from Station Street to the A14 junction with the Orwell Bridge is currently blocked with slow and queuing traffic and delays of up to 23 minutes.

In the town centre traffic is queuing along the A137 at Bridge Street all the way to Burrell Road with delays of 19 minutes.

Expect delays of 16 minutes at Yarmouth Road heading east between Copdock and London Road.

Vehicles are travelling at an average speed of just 5mph.

There is also queuing traffic on the A1214 London Road heading towards the Copdock Interchange.