Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:45 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:14 29 November 2018

The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic on key routes into Ipswich is travelling at just 5mph as cars and lorries are diverted from the A14 through the town.

Highways England were forced to shut the bridge over the River Orwell at 10am today after cross winds reached 50-55mph.

The winds are expected to die down from 2pm today but the closure has already caused severe traffic across the town.

Traffic is coming off at Copdock and Wherstead with vehicles rejoining at Nacton and Bucklesham.

According to the AA, drivers can expect delays of more than 20 minutes on key diversion routes.

Wherstead Road leading from Station Street to the A14 junction with the Orwell Bridge is currently blocked with slow and queuing traffic and delays of up to 23 minutes.

In the town centre traffic is queuing along the A137 at Bridge Street all the way to Burrell Road with delays of 19 minutes.

Expect delays of 16 minutes at Yarmouth Road heading east between Copdock and London Road.

Vehicles are travelling at an average speed of just 5mph.

There is also queuing traffic on the A1214 London Road heading towards the Copdock Interchange.

Ed Sheeran fans could receive a refund for Viagogo tickets

19 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Good news for Ed Sheeran fans as Viagogo must refund those who were forced to surrender tickets bought through the reselling site Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Ticket re-seller Viagogo could be forced to pay back millions of pounds to Ed Sheeran fans and other customers who bought tickets through them but were then turned away from gigs.

Three cats poisoned by anti-freeze in Great Blakenham

12:29 Dominic Moffitt
The incident occurred on Stowmarket Road in Great Blakenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Portuguese Siamese cats and a ginger Tabby have died after a suspected poisoning, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

12:14 Dominic Moffitt
The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

07:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Why does the Orwell Bridge have to close in high winds?

11:32 Dominic Moffitt
What causes the Orwell Bridge to close? Picture: MARK NUNN

Over the last five years there have been 12 major closures on the Orwell Bridge as a result of weather disruption - here we look more at the impact this has.

Video Protesters demonstrate against proposals for new business park

10:33 Adam Howlett
Scores of protesters wave their placards in demonstration against plans for a new business park near Trimley St Martin Picture: REBECCA ATHERSTONE

Scores of demonstrators took to the streets in Felixstowe yesterday to protest a proposal to transform 300 acres of nearby farmland into a business park.

Fallen tree blocks road

09:03 Andrew Papworth
The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A tree blown over by strong winds is blocking a town road.

Green light given for next phase of Sproughton Sugar Beet site work

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Demolition of the Sproughton sugar beet factory site Picture: NICOLE DRURY, IBC

Plans for the next phase of work to establish an enterprise park on the former Sproughton Sugar Beet site have been given the green light.

