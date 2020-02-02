Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Speedway is in shock after Suffolk star Danny Ayres, who was set to race for Ipswich Witches in 2020, died suddenly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ipswich rider Danny Ayres. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Danny. pic.twitter.com/FmJDAaYQcp — Ipswich Witches (@ipswichspeedway) February 1, 2020

Tributes poured in overnight, after the news was announced on his official Facebook page on Saturday evening.

It read: "We have some awful news to bring you. There's is no easy way to report this. Danny has passed away.

"His passing is tragic, extremely sad and very untimely. To say we are shocked and devastated is an understatement. Our thoughts and condolences are with Danny's family."

The 33-year-old, who was born in Bury St Edmunds and who rode for Mildenhall Fen Tigers was hugely popular with speedway fans throughout the country for his all action style.

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Tributes from fellow racers such as Scott Nicholls and Danny King have spoken of Danny's character and how much they will miss his presence on the track, whilst clubs such as the Glasgow Tigers and Sheffield Speedway have paid respect to the fan favourite.

Ipswich Witches Star Danny King wrote on Twitter: "Such sad news about Danny Ayres. He was a great bloke who I always enjoyed spending time with. He was a real character who was great for the sport. My thoughts go out to his family and friends. RIP Danny boy."

In a statement on the official British Speedway website it said: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of British rider Danny Ayres.

"Danny has always been an entertainer and his loss will be felt throughout the sport in Great Britain.

I really do not know what to say. Danny was such a character and will be deeply missed. Such sad news. Thoughts are with his loved ones. R.I.P Danny https://t.co/me8AnrpHR0 — scott nicholls (@scottnicholls78) February 1, 2020

"He has been preparing for the forthcoming season with Premiership Ipswich and Scunthorpe in the Championship.

"Our thoughts are with Danny's family at this most difficult of times."

Ayres came to many people's attention at the 2019 British Final after a thrilling performance at Belle Vue.

He was a latecomer to the sport starting his speedway career in 2014. But he soon became a firm fans' favourite.

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Having already ridden for Mildenhall in the National League, he was set to begin an exciting passage of his career with the Witches this summer in the Premiership.

After putting pen to paper for Ipswich at the start of the year, he admitted joining the Witches had been 'top of his wishlist'.