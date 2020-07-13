Trailer tent stolen from Ipswich driveway
PUBLISHED: 15:21 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 13 July 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
Police are appealing for information after a trailer tent was stolen from a driveway in Ipswich.
You may also want to watch:
The trailer tent was parked on an driveway in Sheldrake Drive and was stolen sometime between Sunday, March 1 and Thursday, July 9.
The Conway Clubman tent trailer has the registration plate RA06 LWG.
Witnesses, or anybody who has information regarding the whereabouts of the trailer are asked to contact police quoting reference 39117/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.