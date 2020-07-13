Trailer tent stolen from Ipswich driveway

A trailer tent has been stolen from an Ipswich driveway. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for information after a trailer tent was stolen from a driveway in Ipswich.

The trailer tent was parked on an driveway in Sheldrake Drive and was stolen sometime between Sunday, March 1 and Thursday, July 9.

The Conway Clubman tent trailer has the registration plate RA06 LWG.

Witnesses, or anybody who has information regarding the whereabouts of the trailer are asked to contact police quoting reference 39117/20.