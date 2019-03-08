Delays on Ipswich line after train breaks down at Stowmarket
PUBLISHED: 11:16 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 20 March 2019
Archant
Passengers travelling towards Ipswich have been caught in disruption after a train broke down at Stowmarket station.
The 9am service from Norwich to Liverpool Street has broken down at Stowmarket, causing delays to all services heading south towards Ipswich.
Greater Anglia has warned passengers that trains running through Stowmarket station may be delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised, with disruption expected until 12pm today.
Specific train service alterations can be found on the Journey Check website.