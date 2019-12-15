E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Passengers face further train cancellations on line between Ipswich and Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 08:42 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 15 December 2019

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Passengers are facing more delays on the rails today as services on the line between Ipswich and Peterborough have been cancelled due to signalling problems.

Greater Anglia has advised rail users to travel to Norwich and travel by train to Ely where tickets will be accepted on East Midlands services to Peterborough.

A spokesman said: "Customers can also travel on Ipswich to Cambridge services and then change at Cambridge for a Great Northern service to Ely and change at Ely for an East Midlands service to Peterborough.

"There are coaches and minibuses operated by Blue Fox and St Edmunds Travel running between Ely-Peterborough, serving Manea, March and Whittlesea."

Meanwhile, rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have also been suspended due to signalling problems, with a rail replacement service set up to ferry passengers between the stations.

Mark Budden, Network Rail Anglia route director and Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: "We are very sorry for the disruption customers on our rural routes have experienced this week.

"We know how frustrating poor service is and we're working hard to restore them.

"Today we have been able to put in more services and from Monday we aim to restore a full service on all routes except Norwich to Sheringham and Ipswich to Peterborough.

"We are running a series of rigorous tests to identify the root cause of the problems, including examining the impact of leaf contamination, the level crossing mechanisms and how trains' wheels connect with the track signalling system.

"We're very sorry for letting our passengers down and promise them we are determined to restore the good service they deserve as quickly as we can."

For further updates on train services see here.

If your journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare.

See here for details.

