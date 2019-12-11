E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Travel chaos as 84 rail services cancelled

PUBLISHED: 07:44 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 11 December 2019

All trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe suspended until further notice. Picture: JOHN DAY

All trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe suspended until further notice. Picture: JOHN DAY

All rail lines between Ipswich and Felixstowe are suspended until further notice, as commuters face another day of travel chaos due to signalling problems.

A rail replacement bus service will operate between Ipswich and Felixstowe all day due to the signalling problems, with an update expected from Greater Anglia in six hours time.

Rail users across the county have faced widespread disruption since Friday owing to issues including signalling problems, leaves on the line, and the operator running out of trains.

Signalling issues are the responsibility of Network Rail.

So far today. 84 services have been cancelled across the network with the worst-hit lines including Ipswich to Felixstowe and Ipswich to Peterborough via Ely. Both lines are currently suspended.

Customers wishing to travel between Ipswich and Felixstowe are advised to use rail replacement bus services operated by Ipswich Buses.

Those heading between Ipswich and Peterborough should travel to Norwich and travel on a train to Ely where their tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Railways services to Peterborough.

Customers can also travel on Ipswich to Cambridge services and then change at Cambridge for a Great Northern service to Ely and change at Ely for an East Midlands service to Peterborough.

There are minibuses operated by Blue Fox and St Edmunds Travel running between Ely-Peterborough, serving Manea, March and Whittlesea.

Train services between Ipswich and Lowestoft will be operating on an altered service, departing every two hours.

A spokesman for the rail operator said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

You can check your specific journey details here.

