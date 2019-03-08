E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Train services facing disruption after lorry collides with bridge

PUBLISHED: 07:22 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 09 September 2019

A vehicle has collided with a bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market causing delays and cancellations. Picture: NEIL PERRY

A vehicle has collided with a bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market causing delays and cancellations. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

All lines are now open after a lorry collided with a bridge blocking all services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street.

Delays are expected to continue until 10am this morning after a lorry collided with Coddenham Road bridge in Needham Market just after 6.30am this morning.

Network Rail have now assessed the bridge in question and it has been confirmed that it is now safe to continue the rail services.

Greater Anglia tweeted: "#NeedhamMarket Update: Due to an earlier vehicle colliding with a bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market, services are currently being disrupted.

"Network Rail have assessed the bridge and it has been confirmed it is now safe to run our trains."

Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge, Norwich and London Liverpool and Ipswich and Peterborough via Ely may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected to continue until 10am.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "We apologise for any inconveniences caused to any customers due to the delays and cancellations.

"If your journey with us has been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare. Please visit http://www.greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay for details."

Specific train service alterations are available here.

