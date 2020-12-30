All rail lines between Ipswich and Peterborough suspended

Greater Anglia has announced rail services between Ipswich and Peterborough have been suspended today Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Rail passengers are facing disruption today on the lines between Ipswich and Peterborough due to signalling problems.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All services running through these stations have been suspended, with the disruption expected to the end of the day.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "A rail replacement bus service is in operation where trains have been cancelled.

"This includes a direct bus service between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough, in both directions, to speed up the journey and help people meet connections for onward journeys.

"Other buses will call at intermediate stations.

"A detailed timetable for the direct services is available on our website."

"We are very sorry for the continued service disruption, which is a knock-on effect of signalling problems on our regional routes earlier this month.

"We are currently in the process of replacing every train in our fleet with brand new trains.

"As part of this process, we need to test new trains and train all of our drivers to be able to drive them.

"This programme was set back due to recent signalling problems on our regional routes.

"We have now resumed our driver training and new train testing programme and we aim to reinstate the full service as quickly as possible."

For more information on rail services see here.