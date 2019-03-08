Disruption after train fault on Ipswich line

Services between Ipswich and Cambridge have been cancelled Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Passengers travelling between Ipswich and Cambridge have been caught in disruption this morning following a train fault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia has confirmed two services between the mainline stations will not be running today due to a train fault.

The 6.16am service out of Ipswich, due at Cambridge at 7.41am, and the 7.44am service from Cambridge, due back in Ipswich at 9.02am, have been cancelled.

More information, including journey updates, can be found on the Greater Anglia website.