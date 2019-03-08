Disruption after train fault on Ipswich line
PUBLISHED: 06:42 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:45 07 May 2019
Archant
Passengers travelling between Ipswich and Cambridge have been caught in disruption this morning following a train fault.
You may also want to watch:
Greater Anglia has confirmed two services between the mainline stations will not be running today due to a train fault.
The 6.16am service out of Ipswich, due at Cambridge at 7.41am, and the 7.44am service from Cambridge, due back in Ipswich at 9.02am, have been cancelled.
More information, including journey updates, can be found on the Greater Anglia website.