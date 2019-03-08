Heavy Showers

Disruption after train fault on Ipswich line

PUBLISHED: 06:42 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:45 07 May 2019

Services between Ipswich and Cambridge have been cancelled Picture: ARCHANT

Services between Ipswich and Cambridge have been cancelled Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Passengers travelling between Ipswich and Cambridge have been caught in disruption this morning following a train fault.

Greater Anglia has confirmed two services between the mainline stations will not be running today due to a train fault.

The 6.16am service out of Ipswich, due at Cambridge at 7.41am, and the 7.44am service from Cambridge, due back in Ipswich at 9.02am, have been cancelled.

More information, including journey updates, can be found on the Greater Anglia website.

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Man and woman taken to hospital after 'incident' in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

