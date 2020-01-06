E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Trains suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 06:44 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:44 06 January 2020

Services between Ipswich and Felixstowe are currently suspended Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Train passengers are facing more disruption this morning with services between Ipswich and Felixstowe currently suspended.

Greater Anglia has apologised to customers who have been affected and said a train fault has caused the suspension of services on the Felixstowe branch.

Services between Ipswich and Felixstowe are suspended until at least 10am, with the exception of the 8.25am Ipswich to Felixstowe train and the 8.54am Felixstowe to Ipswich service.

There is currently a limited rail replacement bus service in place, but Greater Anglia train tickets will be accepted on the 75, 76 and 77 First Group buses between Felixstowe and Ipswich.

Services between Ipswich and Peterborough are running today following recent disruption.

