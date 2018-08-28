Sunshine and Showers

Train service disruption after vehicle hits bridge

PUBLISHED: 21:17 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:19 12 January 2019

(c) copyright citizenside.com

There is disruption to the trains between Ipswich and Stowmarket after a vehicle struck a bridge at Needham Market.

It is understood a van hit a low bridge near Needham Lake, but Network Rail engineers have assessed the bridge and found it to be structurally sound.

Train operator Greater Anglia said all lines have now reopened, but disruption is expected until 11pm while the service recovers.

Train services running through these stations are returning to normal, but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

For information about services see here.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Real Manhunt detective on ‘evil’ Bellfield, police on the edge and why he pulled out of PCC race

Former Met police officer Colin Sutton Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

