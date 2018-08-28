Train service disruption after vehicle hits bridge

There is disruption to the trains between Ipswich and Stowmarket after a vehicle struck a bridge at Needham Market.

It is understood a van hit a low bridge near Needham Lake, but Network Rail engineers have assessed the bridge and found it to be structurally sound.

Train operator Greater Anglia said all lines have now reopened, but disruption is expected until 11pm while the service recovers.

Train services running through these stations are returning to normal, but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

