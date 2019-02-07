Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Extra trains added for Sunday’s big derby match

07 February, 2019 - 17:45
Additional train services are being set up for Sunday's big derby match in Noriwch Picture: NEIL PERRY

Additional train services are being set up for Sunday's big derby match in Noriwch Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Greater Anglia is laying on extra trains for the big Ipswich Town vs Norwich City derby match on Sunday.

The train firm is running four additional train services before the Championship clash at Carrow Road as well as three additional services after the game for fans returning home.

Before the match, Greater Anglia has set up a 9.12am service from Ipswich to Norwich, calling at Stowmarket only, which is due at Norwich at 9.57am and a 9.59am service arriving in Norwich at 10.50am.

At 9.20am, there will be an additional service from Lowestoft to Norwich, calling at Oulton Broad North, Somerleyton, Haddiscoe, Reedham, Cantley and Brundall, due to arrive in Norwich at 10.09am.

Another train is being run from Thetford to Norwich at 10.10am, calling at Attleborough and Wymondham, arriving in Norwich at 10.46am.

After the match, extra trains are being put on from Norwich to Ipswich, stopping at Stowmarket only, at 2.33pm and 2.42pm.

At 2,24pm there will be an extra service from Norwich to Thetford, calling at Wymondham and Attleborough only.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s customer service director, said: “It’s great to be able to support our local community by helping football fans get to this important local derby match.

“We’re expecting trains to be busy despite the extra services, so we’d remind customers to allow a little extra time to get to the train.”

Scheduled services will operate as per the normal Sunday timetable between Norwich and Ipswich, Norwich and Lowestoft, and Norwich and Thetford / Cambridge.

The scheduled timetable services will also be running between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Sheringham.

For updates on Greater Anglia train services see here.

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

Trading Standards said the scam could leave people vulnerable to other types of fraud Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Take a look at the first flats to be completed at Winerack for spring sale

The first flats to be sold are at the front of the Winerack over the Waterfront pavement. Picture: WINERACK APPARTMENTS

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Take a look at the first flats to be completed at Winerack for spring sale

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Extra trains added for Sunday’s big derby match

Additional train services are being set up for Sunday's big derby match in Noriwch Picture: NEIL PERRY

Is this the future of shopping? The local independent stores helping to save the planet

Shantelle Winter, manager of the Fare Trade shop in Ipswich.

‘I know what’s coming... it doesn’t faze me’ – Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert anticipates hostile reception on return to Norwich City

Paul Lambert speaking with the media ahead of the East Anglian derby at Carrow Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

‘He’ll be ready at any time to play’ - Sears on Knudsen’s ‘tough’ situation

Freddie Sears believes Jonas Knudsen will give his all if called upon by Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists