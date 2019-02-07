Extra trains added for Sunday’s big derby match

Additional train services are being set up for Sunday's big derby match in Noriwch Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Greater Anglia is laying on extra trains for the big Ipswich Town vs Norwich City derby match on Sunday.

The train firm is running four additional train services before the Championship clash at Carrow Road as well as three additional services after the game for fans returning home.

Before the match, Greater Anglia has set up a 9.12am service from Ipswich to Norwich, calling at Stowmarket only, which is due at Norwich at 9.57am and a 9.59am service arriving in Norwich at 10.50am.

At 9.20am, there will be an additional service from Lowestoft to Norwich, calling at Oulton Broad North, Somerleyton, Haddiscoe, Reedham, Cantley and Brundall, due to arrive in Norwich at 10.09am.

Another train is being run from Thetford to Norwich at 10.10am, calling at Attleborough and Wymondham, arriving in Norwich at 10.46am.

After the match, extra trains are being put on from Norwich to Ipswich, stopping at Stowmarket only, at 2.33pm and 2.42pm.

At 2,24pm there will be an extra service from Norwich to Thetford, calling at Wymondham and Attleborough only.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s customer service director, said: “It’s great to be able to support our local community by helping football fans get to this important local derby match.

“We’re expecting trains to be busy despite the extra services, so we’d remind customers to allow a little extra time to get to the train.”

Scheduled services will operate as per the normal Sunday timetable between Norwich and Ipswich, Norwich and Lowestoft, and Norwich and Thetford / Cambridge.

The scheduled timetable services will also be running between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Sheringham.

For updates on Greater Anglia train services see here.