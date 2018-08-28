Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Commuters warned not to travel after person hit by train

PUBLISHED: 10:55 10 January 2019

A person was hit by a train between Shenfield and Chelmsford. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A person was hit by a train between Shenfield and Chelmsford. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Greater Anglia have cancelled all services between London Liverpool Street and Colchester after a person was hit by a train.

The line is blocked between Shenfield and Chelmsford and services are expected to be disrupted until 3pm.

Greater Anglia are asking customers not to travel between London Liverpool Street and Colchester.

Services between Liverpool Street and Braintree, Colchester, Clacton on Sea, Ipswich and Norwich are being disrupted.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “A person has been reported to have been hit by a train between Shenfield and Chelmsford as a result Greater Anglia service between Liverpool Street and Braintree, Colchester, Clacton on Sea, Ipswich and Norwich are being disrupted.

“We will inform you at 12.20pm if the situation has improved to a level that we can lift this advice.”

Alternative routes include Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Norwich via Cambridge and Ely. Journey time from Liverpool Street to Cambridge is 70 to 85 minutes and Cambridge to Norwich 80 minutes.

For specific alterations see here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Staff leaving Stevenage primary school ‘in droves’ amid claims of classroom violence

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The end of an era’ for Letchworth as Burrs shoe store set for closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

#includeImage($article, 225)

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

#includeImage($article, 225)

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The Brits who are applying for European passports because of Brexit

Ian Sinnott and his four year old son Jacob watching a football match in Colchester

Days Gone By: The long and storied history of one of a dozen medieval churches in Ipswich

St Clement's church in Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED ARCHIVE

Shane Wardley leaves Hadleigh United

Shane Wardley, has stepped down as Hadleigh boss

Concerns over ‘large void’ as Tesco and Post Office to leave Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Ian Milne to step down as Ipswich Town managing director

Ian Milne is stepping down from his role as Ipswich Town managing director at the end of this month. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists