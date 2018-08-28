Breaking News

Commuters warned not to travel after person hit by train

A person was hit by a train between Shenfield and Chelmsford. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Greater Anglia have cancelled all services between London Liverpool Street and Colchester after a person was hit by a train.

The line is blocked between Shenfield and Chelmsford and services are expected to be disrupted until 3pm.

Greater Anglia are asking customers not to travel between London Liverpool Street and Colchester.

Services between Liverpool Street and Braintree, Colchester, Clacton on Sea, Ipswich and Norwich are being disrupted.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “A person has been reported to have been hit by a train between Shenfield and Chelmsford as a result Greater Anglia service between Liverpool Street and Braintree, Colchester, Clacton on Sea, Ipswich and Norwich are being disrupted.

“We will inform you at 12.20pm if the situation has improved to a level that we can lift this advice.”

Alternative routes include Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Norwich via Cambridge and Ely. Journey time from Liverpool Street to Cambridge is 70 to 85 minutes and Cambridge to Norwich 80 minutes.

