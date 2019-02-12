Partly Cloudy

Bid to tackle teacher shortages in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 07:30 13 February 2019

The 'Train to Teach' events are being run across the country as part of a national recruitment drive. Picture: GET INTO TEACHING

A campaign by the Department for Education encouraging people to get into teaching is to visit Ipswich this week, amid concerns for teacher shortages in the county.

Graham White, spokesperson for National Education Union, Suffolk.Graham White, spokesperson for National Education Union, Suffolk.

The free ‘Train to Teach’ event, organised by the Get Into Teaching Campaign, will visit the University of Suffolk on Thursday, February 14 as part of its national recruitment drive.

The event aims to showcase the positivity of the profession, highlighting competitive salary and job satisfaction as reasons to apply.

Roger Pope, spokesman for the Get Into Teaching Campaign, said: “Knowing every lesson shapes a life is a wonderful feeling – as a teacher you’re inspiring learning, helping children to stand on their own two feet and opening their eyes to what’s possible.

“You’ll start on a competitive salary too, have the opportunity to progress fast and can work anywhere you want to go, whether that is locally or further afield.

“There are no great schools without great teachers – that’s why we’re always looking for people with the passion and potential to teach. I would encourage anyone looking for a truly worthwhile career to come along to Train to Teach in Ipswich and find out where teaching could take you.”

However, Graham White, the Suffolk spokesman for National Education Union, is concerned that the reasons behind the shortage are not being addressed.

He said: “There’s absolutely a shortage of teachers in Suffolk, not enough people are going into training and lots that do don’t then go into teaching, or leave the job too early. There’s a real problem with retention.”

Councillor Gordon Jones, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills at Suffolk County Council, said: “There are challenges nationally with teacher recruitment and Suffolk reflects this picture.

“Suffolk County Council welcomes any event which encourages and supports people to get into teaching. The Suffolk and Norfolk SCITT is one of the largest school-based teacher training routes in the country and offers a variety of training routes.”

The event will be held in the Waterfront Building from 4pm-7pm and will offer advice about training options as well as information about financial support and a bursary of up to £26,000.

Topic Tags:

