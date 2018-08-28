Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

PUBLISHED: 06:55 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:06 26 November 2018

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Train passengers between Norwich and London are facing disruption after weekend engineering work between Shenfield and Liverpool Street overran.

A problem with overhead line equipment near Stratford caused the engineering overrun on the morning of Monday, November 26.

All lines have re-opened, but train operator Greater Anglia warned there would be some cancellations and delays.

The 6am and 6.25am from Liverpool Street to Norwich and the 8.30am and 9am from Norwich to Liverpool Street were cancelled.

Topic Tags:

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

06:27 Andrew Hirst
Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is “sleepwalking” towards ever worsening congestion after figures showed traffic volumes at some of the busiest roads have more than doubled in five years.

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

06:55 Dan Grimmer
A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train passengers between Norwich and London are facing disruption after weekend engineering work between Shenfield and Liverpool Street overran.

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

07:21 Sophie Barnett
Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Suffolk is home to some big name celebrities including global phenomenon Ed Sheeran and now a new wave of stars are being created thanks to their growing popularity on YouTube - here we meet four of the up-and-coming names who between then have 3.4 million subscribers.

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:39 Adam Howlett
Emergency crews have atrtended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services have been called to Franciscan Way in Ipswich after a sudden death in the area.

Robert Winston to visit Ipswich High School

Yesterday, 19:14 Dominic Moffitt

The famous TV presenter, politician, doctor and scientist, Professor Robert Winston will be visiting Ipswich High School.

‘Fabulously festive’ shopping experience coming to Kesgrave Community Centre

Yesterday, 20:50 Adam Howlett
Amit and Sanjay Soni from Tax Rebates, Luke from Spin Ipswich, Brian Barker from Kesgrave Cars, Angela Aldous from Let’s Party, fundraiser Fiona Farrell, Tracy Goymer from Polstead Press and Jo Barker from Kesgrave Community Centre Picture: KESGRAVE COMMUNITY CENTRE

Kesgrave Community Centre is preparing to host a ‘fabulously festive’ shopping experience on Friday.

Seminar encourages housing development that is fit for people and the natural world

Yesterday, 18:46 Ross Bentley
Speakers at the East Anglian PLanning and Biodiversity Seminar 2018 held at the University of Suffolk Waterfront building (from left to right) Lindsey Wilkinson, Philip Isbell, Mike Oxford, Colin Hawes, Paul Cantwell, Gavin Siriwardena, David Dowding.

The East Anglian Planning and Biodiversity Seminar sought to share the latest thinking around building design and planning that conserves natural assets and promotes healthy living.

Parents fear bugs will spread as school relaxes sickness policy

Yesterday, 16:50 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Parents and readers have reacted to the news that an Ipswich school has told parents to send children back 24 hours after the last signs of a sickness following bugs, despite the NHS guidelines stating the quarantine period should be 48 hours.

Rodin’s Kiss wows visitors to Christchurch Mansion in opening weekend

Yesterday, 16:00 Katy Sandalls
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Visitors have been making the most of a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Rodin’s classic sculpture The Kiss in Ipswich.

Suffolk brain injury survivors’ achievements celebrated at charity dinner

Yesterday, 16:00 Katy Sandalls
Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

The achievements of three women who survived brain injuries have been celebrated at a charity awards night in Ipswich.

Most read

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

Emergency crews have atrtended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Parents fear bugs will spread as school relaxes sickness policy

Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Couple heartbroken at baby son’s death back hospice’s Christmas campaign

One of the family releasing balloons in James’ memory at the hospice on their pay for a day. From left to right, Joanne’s parents Lorraine and John Parker, Jonathan, Joanne and baby Joshua (James’ brother) and Jonathan’s sister Melanie Sharman Picture: EACH

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide