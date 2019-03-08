E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Rail services suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe after train fault

PUBLISHED: 11:24 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 11 November 2019

Disruption is expected until further notice between Ipswich and Felixstowe. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Disruption is expected until further notice between Ipswich and Felixstowe. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Buses are transporting passengers between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a fault on a train.

Disruption is expected until further notice between the two stations, with Greater Anglia deploying rail replacement buses to convey passengers in both directions.

The delays are a result of a train fault and has caused a number of services to be cancelled, delayed or revised.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia said: "#Ipswich - Due to a train fault disruption is expected until further notice. Train services between Ipswich and Felixstowe may be suspended.

"Rail replacement bus services are conveying passengers between Felixstowe and Ipswich in both directions until further notice."

