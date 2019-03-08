Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Police incident’ at Stratford causes disruption to train services in Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 06:48 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:48 21 March 2019

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Rail services through stations including Ipswich, Manningtree, Colchester and Clacton have been disrupted this morning due to a ‘police incident’ at Stratford.

Greater Anglia is warning that services running through stations in Suffolk and Essex may be cancelled, delayed by up to ten minutes or revised, with disruption expected until 10am today.

A spokesman said the disruption was “owing to a police incident in the Stratford area.”

The following train services have been cancelled:

5.30 Bishops Stortford to Stratford

6.00 Liverpool Street to Norwich

6.00 Ipswich to Liverpool Street

6.25 Liverpool Street to Norwich

6.35 Stratford to Bishops Stortford

7.29 Witham to Liverpool Street

7.36 Liverpool Street to Colchester

7.49 Chelmsford to Liverpool Street

8.58 Colchester Town to Liverpool Street

Greater Anglia has also confirmed alterations to the following services:

5.52 Liverpool Street to Hertford East will not call at Stratford and Lea Bridge

6.47 Clacton to Liverpool Street will additionally call at Chelmsford

6.52 Ipswich to Liverpool Street will additionally call at Witham, Hatfield Peverel and Shenfield

For further information and updates on Greater Anglia train services see here.

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Take a look inside the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters and store

A CGI of how refurbished Carr House in Ipswich, formerly the home of Ipswich Co-operative Society offices and department store, may look. Picture: HOUSE GROUP DEVELOPMENTS

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Take a look inside the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters and store

A CGI of how refurbished Carr House in Ipswich, formerly the home of Ipswich Co-operative Society offices and department store, may look. Picture: HOUSE GROUP DEVELOPMENTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Motorcyclist was seven times drug-driving limit and going the wrong way in head-on roundabout crash

Michael Harrison, 33, of Fore Street, Ipswich, has been jailed for 18 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Road reopens after Felixstowe crash

Sea Road in Felixstowe was closed following a collision between a motorcycle and a car. Pictures: IPSWICH EAST POLICE

‘There was an opportunity and we invested’ - metal recycling entrepreneurs look East for business growth

Brothers David (left) and Adrian Dodds are joint managing directors of Sackers Metal Recycling in Great Blakenham Pictures: RACHEL EDGE

‘Police incident’ at Stratford causes disruption to train services in Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

A first-team regular, some spectacular goals but a few frustrations - how Town’s loaness are faring away from Ipswich

Luke Woolfenden, Janoi Donacien and Danny Rowe are all currently out on loan. Picture: PA/SWINDONADVERTISER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists