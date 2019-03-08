‘Police incident’ at Stratford causes disruption to train services in Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Rail services through stations including Ipswich, Manningtree, Colchester and Clacton have been disrupted this morning due to a ‘police incident’ at Stratford.

Greater Anglia is warning that services running through stations in Suffolk and Essex may be cancelled, delayed by up to ten minutes or revised, with disruption expected until 10am today.

A spokesman said the disruption was “owing to a police incident in the Stratford area.”

The following train services have been cancelled:

5.30 Bishops Stortford to Stratford

6.00 Liverpool Street to Norwich

6.00 Ipswich to Liverpool Street

6.25 Liverpool Street to Norwich

6.35 Stratford to Bishops Stortford

7.29 Witham to Liverpool Street

7.36 Liverpool Street to Colchester

7.49 Chelmsford to Liverpool Street

8.58 Colchester Town to Liverpool Street

Greater Anglia has also confirmed alterations to the following services:

5.52 Liverpool Street to Hertford East will not call at Stratford and Lea Bridge

6.47 Clacton to Liverpool Street will additionally call at Chelmsford

6.52 Ipswich to Liverpool Street will additionally call at Witham, Hatfield Peverel and Shenfield

For further information and updates on Greater Anglia train services see here.