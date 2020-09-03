E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Transport museum gets ready to reopen with anti-Covid measures

PUBLISHED: 16:49 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 03 September 2020

Visitors will soon be able to return to Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Visitors will soon be able to return to Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

More than six months after its “season opener” Ipswich Transport Museum is finally preparing to reopen to the public as lockdown restrictions ease further.

A restored horse tram is one of the newer exhibits at the Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATERA restored horse tram is one of the newer exhibits at the Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The museum in Cobham Road is hoping to open its doors again on Sunday, September 20 once work to install new signs and perspex screens has been completed – and once volunteers have been trained on how to open with social distancing.

MORE: Ipswich Transport Museum opens for the season in March (and hasn’t opened since)

Once it reopens, the museum will be operating under reduced hours until further notice: Sundays 11am to 4pm and Wednesdays 1pm to 4pm

The Museum will be operating under COVID-safe rules, including a one way system. Visitors will need to wear face masks, and helpful signs on the floor will remind people to stay socially distanced.

You may also want to watch:

The number of visitors in the Museum at any one time will be carefully monitored and regulated, so there may be some queuing.

Hand sanitiser stations have been installed around the Museum, and the Museum will be deep-cleaned regularly to ensure everyone’s safety.

In order to maintain social distancing, visitors will not be allowed to board any of the vehicles, the children’s activity area is temporarily closed, and the Sunbeam Tea Room will not be operating for the time being. There will also be no special events for the foreseeable future. More of these options may become available in due course.

Extra staff will be in place to help visitors navigate this modified version of the Ipswich Transport Museum.

Museum chair Bob Mellor said: “Working in a COVID-safe way is a change for everyone and we will have to further modify things as we learn more, but we are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome visitors back to the Ipswich Transport Museum.

“We’ve used lockdown to make some important progress; we have repainted and overhauled our Commer Fire Engine, and we even installed solar panels on the Museum’s roof! We hope to see visitors old and new coming through our doors in September.

“I just want to thank our visitors, volunteers and supporters for their patience and understanding over the past six months. It has been a difficult time, but it is wonderful to finally be reopening the museum for everyone to enjoy.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Son threatened to slash mum’s throat with fruit bowl fragment

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Son threatened to slash mum’s throat with fruit bowl fragment

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two teenagers arrested after threatening delivery driver at knifepoint

Police Stock Images

Magical League Cup run under Roy Keane and beyond – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

Town fans in good voice at the Emirates for the Carling Cup semi-final second leg tie in early 2011. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Transport museum gets ready to reopen with anti-Covid measures

Visitors will soon be able to return to Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

No plans to introduce more powerful Taser model, say Suffolk police

A police officer demonstrating a Taser gun Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA WIRE

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a