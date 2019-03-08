Sunshine and Showers

Traffic builds as thousands visit Suffolk Show 2019

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 29 May 2019

Traffic is building on the A14 Orwell Bridge as thousands flock to Trinity Park in Ipswich PIcture: JOHN KERR

Traffic is building on the A14 Orwell Bridge as thousands flock to Trinity Park in Ipswich PIcture: JOHN KERR

Traffic is starting to build around Ipswich as thousands flock to this year's Suffolk Show.

According to the AA, there is heavy traffic at Copdock on the approach to Ipswich from the A12 northbound as well as slow moving traffic on the A14 Orwell Bridge eastbound.

Delays of five minutes have been reported on the approach to the bridge, as well as traffic building on the A12 southbound at the Seven Hills roundabout from Martlesham.

We will be keeping you up to date with all the traffic news on the first day of the Suffolk Show.

Stay with us for updates.

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Missing Ipswich girl is found

Mya Singleton, from Ipswich, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

‘Disaster waiting to happen’ - parents’ road safety fears outside Ipswich school

There is a

