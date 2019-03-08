Traffic builds as thousands visit Suffolk Show 2019

Traffic is building on the A14 Orwell Bridge as thousands flock to Trinity Park in Ipswich PIcture: JOHN KERR

Traffic is starting to build around Ipswich as thousands flock to this year's Suffolk Show.

According to the AA, there is heavy traffic at Copdock on the approach to Ipswich from the A12 northbound as well as slow moving traffic on the A14 Orwell Bridge eastbound.

Delays of five minutes have been reported on the approach to the bridge, as well as traffic building on the A12 southbound at the Seven Hills roundabout from Martlesham.

We will be keeping you up to date with all the traffic news on the first day of the Suffolk Show.

Stay with us for updates.