Travellers pitch up in field near Westbourne Academy

Caravans have been spotted parked in a field off Bramford Lane, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Picture: ARCHANT

Several caravans have been spotted in a field off Bramford Lane in Ipswich, hours after a group of travellers were served with an eviction notice to leave Portman Road car park.

Caravans have parked up in a field off Bramford Lane, near to Wetsbourne Academy in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Caravans have parked up in a field off Bramford Lane, near to Wetsbourne Academy in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The unauthorised campers have been pictured in a park near Westbourne Aacademy and are understood to have arrived on Friday.

A resident of Bramford Lane said a police car was seen at around 9.30pm on Friday night and a waste van attended the encampment this morning.

The group remained on the site at 12pm today, however Suffolk police said they had not received any complaints.

A group of travellers were served with a notice under Section 77 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to leave the Portman Road B car park by Thursday, June 25, but failed to acknowledge instructions.

Ipswich Borough Council went to Suffolk Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon to apply for an eviction order.

The council said the travellers were given sufficient notice of the court hearing on Friday but failed to attend and exercise their right to contest the application.

Magistrates heard there had been reports of tension, fighting, and excrement left on the site.

They were satisfied that appropriate procedure had been followed and granted the application, giving the group 24 hours to leave or face the removal of all vehicles and caravans from the land.

Three caravans, a campervan and several towing vehicles remained on the site until Friday, when the encampment moved into an adjacent car park behind the AXA Insurance building.

Ipswich Borough Council has been approached for comment regarding the encampment near Westbourne Academy.