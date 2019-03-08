Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Traveller caravans pitch up at Ipswich’s Anglia Retail Park

PUBLISHED: 13:59 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 12 April 2019

The 12 caravans were spotted in the car park on April 12 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The 12 caravans were spotted in the car park on April 12 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A dozen caravans have pitched up at an Ipswich car park close to the A14.

The travellers’ caravans were spotted by a member of the public on April 12 at the Anglia Retail Park, although it has not confirmed what day the caravans arrived.

The car park is for the customers of the shops on the retail park, including Billy Beez play park, Go Outdoors, The Range, Pizza Hut and B and M Bargains.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Police are aware of a traveller encampment at the Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich and we are currently working with Ipswich Borough Council and the traveller liaison officer under agreed protocols around unauthorised encampments.

“Police have visited the site and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The car park is owned by Ipswich Borough Assets, a company run by Ipswich Borough Council to manage the council’s property portfolio.

A company spokesman said: “Ipswich Borough Assets Ltd will be taking all the necessary steps to regain possession of the site as soon as possible.”

Neither the police or IBC have given a time they expect to move the travellers on.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prolapsed bladders. Sex over 60. Should the truth about ageing be revealed?

Sharon Morrison says we shouldn't be shy to discuss the symptoms of ageing

Date set for Ipswich murder trial

Daniel Saunders, 32, who died after being wounded in Turin Street, Ipswich, in December 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Tales from the rails: my life as a commuter

The Secret Commuter

Photos released as part of police anti-social behaviour appeal at Orwell Country Park

Police have released images as part of an appeal into anti-social motorcycle riding at Orwell Country Park. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists