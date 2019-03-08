Traveller caravans pitch up at Ipswich’s Anglia Retail Park

The 12 caravans were spotted in the car park on April 12 Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A dozen caravans have pitched up at an Ipswich car park close to the A14.

The travellers’ caravans were spotted by a member of the public on April 12 at the Anglia Retail Park, although it has not confirmed what day the caravans arrived.

The car park is for the customers of the shops on the retail park, including Billy Beez play park, Go Outdoors, The Range, Pizza Hut and B and M Bargains.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Police are aware of a traveller encampment at the Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich and we are currently working with Ipswich Borough Council and the traveller liaison officer under agreed protocols around unauthorised encampments.

“Police have visited the site and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The car park is owned by Ipswich Borough Assets, a company run by Ipswich Borough Council to manage the council’s property portfolio.

A company spokesman said: “Ipswich Borough Assets Ltd will be taking all the necessary steps to regain possession of the site as soon as possible.”

Neither the police or IBC have given a time they expect to move the travellers on.