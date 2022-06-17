Concrete barriers put in place as travellers remain at Christchurch Park

Concrete barriers have been put in place throughout the park - Credit: Archant

Concrete barriers have been put in place throughout Christchurch Park as a number of travellers remain at the Ipswich beauty spot.

About 20 vans and caravans were spotted in Christchurch Park on Wednesday, June 15.

Concrete barriers have now also been seen around the northern end of the park, as well as by the Bolton Lane entrance.

It is understood that Ipswich Borough Council put the barriers in place.

A spokesman for the council on Wednesday it was doing all it could to "regain possession" of land at Christchurch Park.

He added: "Ipswich Borough Council are aware of the travellers in Christchurch Park and we are taking the necessary steps to regain possession of the land as soon as we can."

It is believed the travellers gained access to the park at about 4am on Wednesday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said officers were aware of an "unauthorised encampment" at the park.

The spokesman added: "We have been in regular attendance and will maintain engagement over the coming days, whilst working with partners to address concerns.”

An Ipswich Borough councillor for the St Margaret's Ward, which covers Christchurch Park, said the park is "not an appropriate place for travellers".

Speaking on Wednesday, Oliver Holmes said: "There are about 20 vans and caravans on the upper part of the park and the police were in attendance along with Suffolk County Council welfare officers and officers from Ipswich Borough Council.

"I have been in touch with the council and they are putting in place their protocol for these types of issues.

"Officers are dealing with the incident very quickly and it hopefully the travellers will move on very shortly.

"As far as St Margaret's residents are concerned, this is not an appropriate place for travellers."