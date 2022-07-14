Travellers return to Martlesham park and ride

Travellers have been spotted at Martlesham park and ride - Credit: Archant

Travellers have returned to the Martlesham park and ride outside of Ipswich.

A group of caravans pitched up in the east Suffolk cark park some point over Monday night.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “We were made aware on 12 July that an encampment had arrived at Martlesham Park and Ride overnight on 11 July.

“The police are aware and are monitoring the encampment, and actions in accordance with the joint protocol for unauthorised encampments have already begun, with a Welfare Assessment being carried out this morning, and a Case Conference scheduled for this afternoon to confirm next steps.”

It comes after a group of about 10 caravans were spotted at the park and ride next to the A12 and the busy Martlesham roundabout on June 11.

Speaking at the time, East Suffolk councillor Ed Thompson expressed his wish that travellers camping at the park and ride site should have been allowed to stay.