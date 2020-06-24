Travellers park up in Portman Road car park
PUBLISHED: 20:04 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:04 24 June 2020
ARCHANT
Ipswich Borough Council says it is currently dealing with a group of travellers who are camped in a car park in Ipswich.
You may also want to watch:
Ipswich Borough Council confirmed it is aware that a group of travellers are currently on site at the Portman Road B car park.
A spokesperson for the council said: “We are aware of the situation and are taking all the necessary and normal steps, along with our partners, to secure possession of the site.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.