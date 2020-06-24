Travellers park up in Portman Road car park

Travellers have been seen parked at Portman Road Car Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

Ipswich Borough Council says it is currently dealing with a group of travellers who are camped in a car park in Ipswich.

Ipswich Borough Council confirmed it is aware that a group of travellers are currently on site at the Portman Road B car park.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are aware of the situation and are taking all the necessary and normal steps, along with our partners, to secure possession of the site.”