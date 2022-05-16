Travellers move on from Chantry Park in Ipswich
Published: 12:32 PM May 16, 2022
- Credit: ARCHANT
Travellers who pitched up at Ipswich's Chantry Park have now left the area.
Last week, about ten caravans were spotted at the busy park in the Suffolk town.
It is not known when they first arrived in the park.
A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council confirmed on Monday that the travellers have left the site.
This comes after the council's previous statement that said it would be "taking the necessary steps to recover full possession of Chantry Park".