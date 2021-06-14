News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Travellers move out of Felixstowe park

Judy Rimmer

Published: 3:15 PM June 14, 2021    Updated: 4:35 PM June 14, 2021
Travellers have set up in Langer Park, Felixstowe. Picture: Archant

Travellers have now left Langer Park in Felixstowe. - Credit: Archant

A group of travellers who pitched up at a Felixstowe park over the weekend have now left the site.

Residents reported that a number of caravans had parked at Langer Park.

Police said today (Monday, June 14): "Following engagement with parties involved, a traveller encampment on Langer Park in Felixstowe has now left the location.

"Officers worked with partner agencies, under agreed protocols around unauthorised encampments.” 

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: "“The unauthorised encampment at Langer Park in Felixstowe has now been vacated.

"Officers from East Suffolk Norse will check the site and ensure the park is available for use.”

Travellers have also moved into the park on previous occasions, including in 2013 and 2014.


