News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Travellers move on from Chantry Park in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:08 AM August 15, 2022
Ipswich council has said it is working hard to regain possession of the land at Chantry Park

Travellers have moved on from Chantry Park - Credit: Archant

Travellers who had pitched up at Chantry Park in Ipswich last week have now left the area.

On Wednesday last week, about eight caravans were spotted in the park.

After their arrival, a spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: "The council is aware that a group of travellers arrived at Chantry Park late yesterday afternoon.

"We will take all necessary steps to regain possession of the land as soon as possible.”

Ipswich Borough Council has now confirmed that the group of travellers had moved on from Chantry Park on or before last Friday.

It comes after other caravans were seen in the park in early August. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A large fire closed the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Ipswich

A14 | Updated

A14 near Ipswich remains partially closed after fire breaks out

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A burst water main is affecting a number of homes in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

'Tons' of water leaking from burst water main as people urged to avoid road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Rowena Leba, 42, has been collecting school uniforms as part of a recycling scheme 

Cost of Living

Mum-of-four organises uniform pop-up market

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Suffolk

Met Office

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Suffolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon