Travellers move on from Chantry Park in Ipswich

Travellers who had pitched up at Chantry Park in Ipswich last week have now left the area.

On Wednesday last week, about eight caravans were spotted in the park.

After their arrival, a spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: "The council is aware that a group of travellers arrived at Chantry Park late yesterday afternoon.

"We will take all necessary steps to regain possession of the land as soon as possible.”

Ipswich Borough Council has now confirmed that the group of travellers had moved on from Chantry Park on or before last Friday.

It comes after other caravans were seen in the park in early August.