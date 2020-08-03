Travelodge re-opens two more hotels near Ipswich after coronavirus

Two more Travelodges are opening near Ipswich following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Greenslade/Travelodge/PA

Budget chain Travelodge has reopened two more of its hotels near Ipswich with Covid-secure measures.

Hotels across the country were forced to shut down in March as part of the coronavirus lockdown, although Travelodge kept 62 open nationally to support key workers and vulnerable groups needing somewhere to stay.

Along with other retailers and hospitality businesses, they have gradually been allowed to reopen.

However, some have taken more time than others to start re-taking bookings, as Covid-secure measures have had to be put in place.

Now, Travelodge has opened another 100 branches nationwide - including the hotels at Beacon Hill and Capel St Mary, near Ipswich.

They now have Travelodge’s Protect+ programme, which includes increased cleaning throughout the hotels and protective screens at reception desks.

More hand sanitiser stations have also been put in place around the hotels, while payments and check outs are contactless.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “We are delighted to reopen two more of our properties in Ipswich.

“The hotels are open for business from this week and the team are set for a busy summer season as we welcome customers back.”

She said the Protect+ programme “is designed to keep our customers and teams safe and has been implemented into all Travelodge hotels”.