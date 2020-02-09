E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Audi damaged as tree narrowly misses house in busy Ipswich road

PUBLISHED: 14:34 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 09 February 2020

A tree has fallen down Nacton road due to heavy winds damaging an Audi and narrowly missing a house Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A tree has fallen down Nacton road due to heavy winds damaging an Audi and narrowly missing a house Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

There were dramatic scenes in Nacton Road in Ipswich earlier today after a large tree fell down onto two cars narrowly missing a house.

The tree that fell down in Nacton Road is also blocking the footpath Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe tree that fell down in Nacton Road is also blocking the footpath Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

People travelling down the busy road into Ipswich said the tree, near the Golden Hind pub, was brought down by strong winds earlier today.

In the picture police tape can clearly be seen and there is damage to two vehicles including an Audi.

Audi damaged and silver car has windscreen smashed by fallen tree in Nacton Road Picture: PETER KNIGHTAudi damaged and silver car has windscreen smashed by fallen tree in Nacton Road Picture: PETER KNIGHT

Emily Andrews, who saw the damage at around 10.30am this morning, said: " The silver cars roof is completely dented and the windscreen is smashed, the Audi looked like it got off lightly.

"The whole tree is right up to their front door."

A tree was brought down by the wind in Nacton Road Ipswich Picture: EMILY ANDREWSA tree was brought down by the wind in Nacton Road Ipswich Picture: EMILY ANDREWS

Throughout the day there have been widespread reports of trees falling down and other damage around Ipswich and Kesgrave.

A large tree fell down in Stonelodge Lane West which blocked the entire road.

A tree blocking Stonelodge Lane West in Ipswich today Picture: KARREN DEANA tree blocking Stonelodge Lane West in Ipswich today Picture: KARREN DEAN

This morning a tree blocked the main road in Kesgrave which caused disruption until it was cleared by police.

GALLERY: Your videos and pictures as Storm Ciara brings down trees





