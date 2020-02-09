Audi damaged as tree narrowly misses house in busy Ipswich road
PUBLISHED: 14:34 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 09 February 2020
Charlotte Bond
There were dramatic scenes in Nacton Road in Ipswich earlier today after a large tree fell down onto two cars narrowly missing a house.
People travelling down the busy road into Ipswich said the tree, near the Golden Hind pub, was brought down by strong winds earlier today.
In the picture police tape can clearly be seen and there is damage to two vehicles including an Audi.
Emily Andrews, who saw the damage at around 10.30am this morning, said: " The silver cars roof is completely dented and the windscreen is smashed, the Audi looked like it got off lightly.
"The whole tree is right up to their front door."
Throughout the day there have been widespread reports of trees falling down and other damage around Ipswich and Kesgrave.
A large tree fell down in Stonelodge Lane West which blocked the entire road.
This morning a tree blocked the main road in Kesgrave which caused disruption until it was cleared by police.
GALLERY: Your videos and pictures as Storm Ciara brings down trees