Man accused of assaulting police after burglaries

PUBLISHED: 18:47 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:47 13 May 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man fought with police after using a metal bar to smash windows during burglaries at two Felixstowe jewellery shops on Christmas Day, it has been alleged.

Reece Tye, 21, of Winalls Yard, Norwich, denies two offences of burglary, possession of a knife in a public place and two offences of common assault on police officers.

Simon Ward, prosecuting, told Ipswich Crown Court on Monday May 13 that police received reports of a man smashing windows at Gorgeous Jewels and Boreham Christopher, which are next door to each other in Hamilton Road in Felixstowe, with a metal bar at about 11pm on Christmas Day 2017.

When police officers tried to restrain Tye he had allegedly pinched and bit a female police officer and punched a male officer to the side of the head.

An incapacitation spray was used on Tye but having gone to the ground he managed to get to his feet again, said Mr Ward.

When Tye was arrested he was allegedly found in possession of a pocket knife.

The trial continues.

