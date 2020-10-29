E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Trial date fixed for pair accused of aggravated burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:30 29 October 2020

The trial of Farrell and Gannon wil get under way on May 10 next year at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The trial of Farrell and Gannon wil get under way on May 10 next year at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The trial of two men accused of aggravated burglary at a property in Ipswich will take place in May next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (October 29) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link were Dwayne Farrell, 29, of All Saints Road, Ipswich, and Max Gannon, 19, of Victoria Street, Ipswich.

They both pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary at a house in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich on September 26.

During the offence they are accused of attempting to inflict grievous bodily on a woman at the property and having a kitchen knife.

Farrell also pleaded not guilty to witness intimidation, assault by beating, making a threat to kill and threatening to destroy or damage property.

Their trial, which is expected to last five days, will get underway on May 10.

Judge David Pugh remanded Farrell and Gannon in custody.

